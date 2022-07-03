Ex-Notre Dame Star Reveals What Fighting Irish Should Do

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has a tough decision ahead with regards to potentially joining a conference for college football.

This comes after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It all feels like eventually there will only be two mega-conferences in college football.

The Fighting Irish are currently an independent in college football but are in the ACC in all other sports.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Taylor thinks that his alma mater can't be an independent anymore with how the landscape in college football is changing.

"My 2 cents: ND no longer has the luxury of doing its own thing. The economic opportunity cost of NOT joining a conference at this point would be catastrophic to its long-term viability…as it will be for all “others”. So, the only question remaining is 'where/how/when', not if…," Taylor tweeted.

Notre Dame has been an independent since 1996, but there's no doubt that either the Big Ten or SEC will come calling really soon.

We'll have to see if the school will make that move sometime in the near future.