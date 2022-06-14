Ex-Ohio State Star Reacts To Marcus Freeman's Comment

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An ex-Ohio State teammate of Marcus Freeman's took exception to some of the Notre Dame coach's comments about the academics in Columbus.

Freeman was quoted by CBS Sports saying:

'You don't go to class [at places like that]?' Freeman said rhetorically. 'Ok take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class.'

On Tuesday, former Buckeyes star linebacker Bobby Carpenter replied to the quote.

Tweeting, "Love my man M Free… but the OSU shade for class has to stop. I was a Business Econ Major and went to class… 15 years ago. JK Dobbins was a business major and I would see him every Monday and Wednesday walking out of the Biz school after I taught my finance class."

Freeman's latest comments come just a few months after the coach implied that he regrets choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame coming out of high school.

And after signing on in South Bend, he said "I just thank God that I didn't make the wrong decision twice."

The Fighting Irish open the season at Ohio State, making for what should be an eventful homecoming for the former Buckeye.