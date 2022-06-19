Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT.

Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.

Because it'll take the Red River Rivalry to new heights.

“Chris Simms goes to Texas, everyone [saying], ‘Oh my god, this is going to be a disaster.’ He was great except against OU, where he was god awful,” Lehman said.

“People still hate Chris Simms even though he never beat OU. And it’s lasted 20 plus years since he played. It would be the exact same thing with Arch Manning," the ex-OU star continued. "I don’t know what you would get him to throw like zero touchdowns and 10 interceptions, whatever Simms throw, but it would be the same thing. Fans would jump all over it. It would be the greatest thing to happen to the Big 12.”

Texas and Oklahoma are both on their way to the SEC, but that move likely won't take place until at least 2024.

Arch Manning has already taken visits to Alabama and Georgia, two fellow SEC programs. But, the Longhorns could have the inside track on the prodigious QB.