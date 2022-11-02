Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation.

Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down.

During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate Betting Show," former New England running back LeGarrette Blount gave his two cents on who should be the starter going forward.

"My personal opinion, I like Bailey. Bailey has been playing really well with his opportunities. He’s taken full advantage of them. He provides a spark, and the boys respond to him really, really well," Blount explained. "I’m going with Bailey, man."

"I’m on the Bailey Zappe train," the three-time Super Bowl champ continued. "He’s had a 300-yard game as well, but he threw [two] touchdowns with his. Mac had a 300-yard game and threw [three] picks with his. I’m on the Zappe train.”

Which train are you riding if you're Bill Belichick and the Patriots staff?