Ex-Patriots Player Names Bill Belichick's "Favorite Person"

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently revealed who he thinks is Bill Belichick's "favorite person" of all time.

During a recent episode of his Green Light podcast, Long said Belichick always takes it to the Cleveland Browns because of franchise legend Jim Brown.

“Bill Belichick always takes it to the Browns,” Long said. “You know why? Because Jim Brown is watching, and Jim Brown is like his favorite person on the planet. … When we went to Cleveland (in 2016), it was a big deal to beat those guys. And then after the game, he was like, ‘Stop the bus.’ And we all got off the bus at Jim Brown’s statue and took a big team picture, bro.”

Brown suited up in Cleveland for nine seasons from 1957-65. During that time, the Hall of Fame running back notched 126 touchdowns, eight All-NFL selections and nine-straight Pro-Bowl campaigns.

Belichick also served as the head coach of the Browns organization from 1991-95.

This past weekend, Belichick and the Patriots took down the Browns 38-15 with reserve quarterback Bailey Zappe at the helm. New England will look to ride this momentum into a Week 7 matchup against the Bears on Monday night.