Ex-Patriots Player Reveals What He Told Belichick After Trade

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Chase Winovich #52 of the New England Patriots rushes during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines star Chase Winovich became popular thanks to his incredible play on the field and incredible mane of hair.

However, after growing his hair out for years, Winovich made the decision to get it all chopped off. Just a few days later, he was traded by the New England Patriots.

It begs the question, did he get traded because he cut his hair? Winovich asked himself - and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - the same question.

Here's what he said today, via NESN:

" … I went in the (Patriots) facilities three days later. And they called me into — the ‘grim reaper’ they call him — called me into Bill’s office. And they told me that they were trading me. And that was the first thing I said: ‘You guys didn’t like the haircut? You guys didn’t like the haircut, you traded me?’ So, it’s kinda funny how that works out timing-wise. But I don’t think that had anything to do with it.”

Winovich is now a member of the Cleveland Browns and should provide a quality depth piece for the defensive line.