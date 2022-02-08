Ex-Patriots Quarterback Says Tom Brady Wants To Play For 1 Other Team

Tom Brady’s playing days are over, right? In the words of the legendary Lee Corso: “Not so fast, my friend!”

There’s a belief within NFL circles that if Brady did return to the NFL, he wouldn’t want to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. The only issue is Brady is still contractually obligated to play for the Bucs (if he returns). So the only way Brady could play for another team – again, if he returns – is if the Bucs traded him.

Ex-Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak believes that will happen eventually.

Zolak strongly believes a trade involving the Bucs, 49ers, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo is on the table.

“I just think that (joining the 49ers) is what Brady’s focused on,” Zolak said during Tuesday’s “Zolak & Bertrand” episode on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s been focused on it for two years, and they’ve gotta deal Jimmy, and (Brady) knows that (Trey) Lance isn’t ready and he knows that team is built to win now. That’s attractive to him. Name another one that’s attractive where it’s plug-and-play.

” … You trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for the rights to Tom Brady, and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender in the West.”