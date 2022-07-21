Ex-Patriots Star Claims Some Of His Teammates Were 'Brainwashed'

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Cornerback Asante Samuel #22 of the New England Patriots celebrates after breaking-up a pass thrown to wide receiver Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants (not pictured) in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Over the years, Bill Belichick has been praised for the way he runs the New England Patriots.

Despite six Super Bowl titles, though, not everyone believes in the "Patriot Way." Former Patriots star corner Asante Samuel is one of those who never bought in to the culture there.

Samuel appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast this week to discuss his career, some of which was played with the Patriots. He suggested that some of his former teammates were "brainwashed."

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” Samuel said.

His grievances with the team came when it was time for him to be paid like a top player. He watched Bill Belichick consistently at the top of the ranks in coaching salaries and wanted to be paid the same.

Here's what he said, via Mass Live:

“All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way,” Samuel said. “I don’t know none of that. I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

Samuel clearly didn't love the way Belichick coached the team or how he was treated during his career.