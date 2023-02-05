Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Reveals Favorite Tom Brady Moment

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the course of his 23-year career, Tom Brady had dozens of iconic moments that he'll be remembered for. But for one former Patriots wide receiver, there's one in particular that he'll always cherish.

Speaking to the Patriots' official website, former wide receiver Troy Brown recalled his favorite memory being the 82-yard touchdown pass he caught from Brady against the Miami Dolphins in overtime at Pro Player Stadium in 2003.

He said that one was special because the game was won on a big play and ended a long drought of losses to the Dolphins in the process.

“The one that comes to everybody’s mind is (the) 82-yard bomb in Miami,” Brown said. “… To finally beat those guys in Miami and, in the game, on an 82-yard bomb from Tom Brady.”

Heading into the 2003 season, the Patriots had narrowly missed the playoffs the year before but had not beaten the Miami Dolphins on the road in over five years.

The Dolphins were 4-1 heading into the game while the Patriots were 4-2. Miami had a strong game from RB Ricky Williams, QB Jay Fiedler and WR Randy McMichael, but the Patriots were able to force overtime thanks to a touchdown pass from Brady to David Givens in the third quarter to tie it at 13-13.

Miami had multiple chances to win the game in OT, but a 35-yard Olindo Mare field goal attempt on their first possession was no good. The Patriots failed to score on their next possession but a Tyrone Poole interception set the Patriots up at their own 18-yard line.

One toss from Brady to Brown later and the game was won.

The Patriots went on to win their second Super Bowl that season.