Ex-Seahawks Player Reveals Who He Wants To Start At Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have had an ongoing starting quarterback battle since they dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

It's the first time that head coach Pete Carroll has had to oversee one of these since the team drafted Wilson.

Right now, the battle is between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith was Wilson's backup last season, while the Seahawks acquired Lock in the Wilson trade back in March.

One former member of the Seahawks has his pick for who should win the job. K.J. Wright is all-in on Smith.

“I’ll tell you not Baker Mayfield,” Wright said via ProFootballTalk. “Not Drew Lock. We ain’t gonna play those games. I’m team Geno all day.”

Smith played in four games last season when Wilson was out with his finger injury. In those four games, he racked up 702 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

He'll still have to earn the job throughout training camp and the preseason.

This should be a fascinating battle to watch during the next couple of months.