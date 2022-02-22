Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”

On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding the potential QB1 status of Rudolph.

“If Mason Rudolph is the starting QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering 2022, they are no longer the Pittsburgh Steelers I love or the fans of Pittsburgh love,” he said. “They are no longer the team that decides every offseason, ‘We are going to try to compete for a championship.

“Mason Rudolph is a very average NFL quarterback. Not an average NFL starter,” Clark added. “We have to look at the film and realize what the film says. This isn’t a guy that can beat Lamar Jackson. This isn’t a guy that can beat Joe Burrow. He certainly can’t compete with the Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allens and Justin Herberts of the world.

“I this is what the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing, they’re saying that in 2022, ‘We do not want to win a championship.'”

Through his four NFL seasons after being selected with a third-round pick in 2018, Rudolph has logged a 5-4-1 starting record as a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. In his most recent game as a starter, he led the Steelers to a tie with the Detroit Lions behind 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Clark and many other Steelers fans would love to see the organization draft a new quarterback option with their No. 20 overall pick, or gun for a big name in the free-agent market.