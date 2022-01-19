The Spun

Ex-Texans Player Has Telling Admission On Former Team

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

After joining the San Francisco 49ers franchise midway through the 2021 season, edge rusher Charles Omenihu has already noticed some stark differences compared to his former Houston Texans squad.

According to Niners insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, the third-year defender had this to say about the Texans organization that traded him away earlier this season:

“It’s definitely not a circus show here [in San Francisco]. …The leadership between coach and GM doesn’t seem like a power struggle. It seems like they’re on the same page… They make it very clear what they want.”

The Texans organization was put through the ringer with drama this season, including the more than 20 sexual assault allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson, uncovered racist comments made by team owner Cal McNair and the firing of head coach David Culley after just one season.

Going 4-13 through the 2021 season, general manager Nick Caserio says “nobody” within the organization is happy about the team’s current position.

Based on Omenihu’s comments about his former organization, it seems Houston isn’t exactly an attractive landing spot for players around the league.

