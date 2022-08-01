Ex-Texas A&M Top Recruit Expected To Transfer To Big Ten

PISCATAWAY, NJ - AUGUST 30: A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet sits on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated UMass 48-21. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Rutgers is getting some pass-rushing help moving forward.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3, former Texas A&M pass rusher Jahzion Harris is taking his talents to New Jersey. This is a homecoming for Harris considering that he's originally from New York.

Harris played in two games for the Aggies last season and recorded four total tackles, plus one sack.

He entered the transfer portal last week and explained that his main reason for that decision was wanting to play closer to home.

During the 2021 recruiting cycle, Harris was the second-best player in his home state (New York) and the No. 208 overall recruit regardless of position, per 247sports composite rankings.

Harris will have to sit out the 2022 season unless he can get an NCAA waiver. Had Harris entered the portal before May. 1, he would've automatically had immediate eligibility to play this season.