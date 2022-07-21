Ex-Titans Player Makes Opinion On Mike Vrabel Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Some coaching styles aren't for everyone.

During a recent appearance on the Cut To It podcast with Steve Smith, former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson said he never jived head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel arrived in Nashville after Jackson's rookie season.

“I really got tested with adversity after my rookie season because everybody on the staff got fired,” Jackson said, via the Tennessean. “... Vrabel got there and, at the end of the day, I had to get used to him and what he wanted. The type of player he wanted and the style he wanted as that being my first time trying to get used to it. We didn’t jell. It didn’t mesh right. My play didn’t work and the way he was coaching didn’t work for me.”

Jackson's best NFL season is arguably his first season under Vrabel. In 2018, the former first-round pick logged career highs in tackles (73) and interceptions (2) through 16 games and 13 starts.

While Jackson says he and Vrabel never meshed, he still respects his former coach.

“At the end of the day, even though we didn’t mesh as a player and coach, as people, I can resonate with some of the things he was saying. At the end of the day, I can never bash him or say anything bad,” Jackson added.

Jackson just completed his first season with the New York Giants. Vrabel is coming fresh off an NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021.