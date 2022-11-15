Photos: Meet Scottie Pippen's Notable Ex-Wife

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, made headlines earlier this week. That's because she was spotted with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Pippen, 48, was spotted in South Beach this past weekend with Jordan. This story has generated a lot of buzz because her current love interest's father was teammates with her ex-husband.

Larsa and Scottie were married for over two decades. They had four children together - Scotty, Preston, Justin and Sophia.

In December of 2021, Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce.

Over the past decade, Pippen has appeared on multiple reality TV shows, such as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Real Housewives of Miami." Her following on social media has grown because of it.

For the most part, Pippen usually posts photos of herself on Instagram. However, she does occasionally share family pictures with her followers.

At the moment, Pippen has 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Prior to spending time with Marcus Jordan in South Beach, Pippen was linked to to rapper Future and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley.

Pippen has not yet commented on her reported romance with Jordan. Perhaps that'll happen in the near future.