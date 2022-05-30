Expected Attendance Announced For The 2022 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: A general view of the start of the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Marcus Ericsson put on a show Sunday by winning the 106th Indy 500. Plenty of fans watched him achieve a career-defining triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On the morning of the race, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal said the event expected an attendance of around 320,000 people, which they believe would be the largest single-day gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the afternoon, Indy Car CEO Mark Miles set his estimation to 325,000.

Per Rich Nye of NBC's WTHR, Marco Andretti expressed excitement about seeing more fans in Indianapolis following two years of limited attendance.

"That's what this place is all about,” Andretti said last week. “That's what makes us. We’re paid as entertainers, so without the fans we're nothing. So, I think that's when you really feel the magnitude of this place is like walking out of Gasoline Alley on race day. So, I’m really excited everybody's back."

While the final number hasn't been confirmed yet, a huge showing watched Ericsson win The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.