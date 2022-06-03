Ezekiel Elliott Asked About His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott is entering one of his final seasons under contract with the Cowboys.

He's set to be a free agent following the 2023 season, though it remains unclear if he's going to be with the team until then.

He's been banged up a lot throughout his career and Tony Pollard has been pretty solid when filling in for him.

Elliott spoke with the media about his mindset heading into the season and he confirmed that he's gonna try and control what he can.

“I mean, I control what I can control," Elliott said. "I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on to winning the Super Bowl."

Elliott finished the 2021 season with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns off 237 carries. He's had 1,000+ rushing yards in three of his last four seasons.

He'll look to stay healthy for the entire 2022 season as the Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations.