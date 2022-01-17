Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

If there were to be a Cowboys team to make a deep playoff run, many thought this would be the one. On Monday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott opened up about the team’s disappointment following the 23-17 Wild Card loss.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. This is the best team I’ve been on,” Elliott admitted. “It is disappointing. We hurt. It hurts all of us. We’re all hurting. We just have to rally around each other and start thinking about next year.”

Even with their struggles, the Cowboys fell just short on a potential go-ahead drive in a chaotic fourth quarter finish. Dallas’ slow start didn’t help them. And the offense’s decision to run a QB draw with 14 seconds left and no timeouts was questionable at best.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys most expensive weapons also didn’t give the team enough to get a win. Zeke gained just 31 yards on 12 carries. While Dak Prescott struggled to get 254 yards on 23-43 pass attempts. Throwing a touchdown and a pick in the process.

It was not the finish the 12-5 Cowboys envisioned after locking up an NFC East title. Now Jerry Jones will have to mull over if he wants to run it back a third time.