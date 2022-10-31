Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tony Pollard

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott was thrilled for fellow running back Tony Pollard on Sunday.

Pollard filled in for Elliott, who's currently nursing a knee injury. He got knocked out of last Sunday's win against the Detroit Lions and couldn't practice last week.

Pollard rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns off just 14 carries. The Bears defense had no answer for him or the rest of the Cowboys' offense as they allowed 49 points in a 49-29 loss.

After the Cowboys' win, Elliott hoisted an imaginary Lombardi Trophy in the air and confirmed that he doesn't care if it's him or Pollard leading the way.

"All I'm worried about is winning, and at the end of the season. I want to be holding up that Lombardi,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “We’ve all got the same goal and that’s for this team to be successful. It doesn’t matter to me or him if it’s me or him doing it.”

The Cowboys will need both running backs on their A game if they want to go on a Super Bowl run.

They'll also hope to get Elliott back for the Cowboys' next game on Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.