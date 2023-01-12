Ezekiel Elliott Has Encouraging Update Before The Playoffs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the fourth quarter a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Only four days separate us from the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Cowboys will be traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Bucs, even though they have a better record. That's because the Bucs won the NFC South and every divisional winner gets to host at least one playoff game.

The Cowboys have already had two practice sessions this week as they prep for the Bucs and running back Ezekiel Elliott likes what he's seen in them.

"There’s a little more sense of urgency. I think the team got a little breath of life that the playoffs is here. It’s kind of like a fresh season and yeah, I think the guys are ready. I like the look in the guys’ eyes," Elliott said.

This is a Cowboys team that's gunning for a Super Bowl run. They haven't won more than one playoff game in a season since 1995, which was also the last time they won the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen if they can break the drought this season.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.