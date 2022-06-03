Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.

“I mean, I control what I can control," Elliott told reporters earlier this week. "I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on to winning the Super Bowl."

The Cowboys have a potential out from Elliott's contract after the 2022 season. It certainly seems like fans take it.

"After 2022 adios," one fan said.

"He can rush for 1300 yards and 11 tds and I’m not giving him another deal," another fan said.

While the football world was down on Elliott's 2021 season, he turned out to be relatively effective. He finished the 2021 campaign with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns off 237 carries.

Will be be around after 2022?