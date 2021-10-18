Ezekiel Elliott Had Brutally Honest Admission After Sunday’s Win

It’s safe to say that Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t happy with the officiating in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Patriots.

Dallas beat New England, 35-29, at Gillette Stadium in Foxoboro on Sunday night. The Cowboys won on a game-winning touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

The Cowboys out-gained the Patriots by more than 200 yards, but thanks to some turnovers – and perhaps questionable calls at the goal line – the game was close throughout.

Elliott doesn’t think it should’ve been.

“It’s ridiculous the way they called that game..we overcame the Patriots..and the zebras,” the Cowboys star running back said on Sunday night.

The league offices probably aren’t going to like that comment. A fine check might be coming in the mail for the Dallas Cowboys star.

The Cowboys will take the win, though.

Dallas improved to 5-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while New England dropped to 2-4 on the season.

The Cowboys hit the bye week now, before returning to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings. That game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.