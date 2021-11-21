NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys are once again holding their collective breath for Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, who’s been playing through a knee injury, appears to be in some pretty rough pain on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Cowboys just got on the scoreboard with a field goal, making it 9-3 Chiefs, but there’s concern for Elliott on the sideline.

Dallas’ top running back limped off the field toward the end of the latest drive. While it didn’t look good, Elliott didn’t appear to be in significant pain once he got to the sideline.

This knee issue for Zeke Elliott is something he's got to manage all year. He's sitting on the bench area as if he's alright. So we'll see on the next series. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 21, 2021

It’s either a knee or an ankle injury for Elliott at the moment. Thankfully, though, he doesn’t appear to be in need of a lot of medical attention.

Elliott not getting any attention from the medical staff after Greg Zuerlein's FG cuts the KC led to 9-3. https://t.co/aXm5F8p6Il — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 21, 2021

Still, we might be seeing a lot more of Tony Pollard for the rest of the game in Kansas City. He’s already shown some serious burst on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Pollard at Wildcat QB picks up 31 yards, faked a pitch to Prescott. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 21, 2021

The Chiefs are leading the Cowboys, 9-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s game is airing on FOX.