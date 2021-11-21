NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are once again holding their collective breath for Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, who’s been playing through a knee injury, appears to be in some pretty rough pain on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Cowboys just got on the scoreboard with a field goal, making it 9-3 Chiefs, but there’s concern for Elliott on the sideline.

Dallas’ top running back limped off the field toward the end of the latest drive. While it didn’t look good, Elliott didn’t appear to be in significant pain once he got to the sideline.

It’s either a knee or an ankle injury for Elliott at the moment. Thankfully, though, he doesn’t appear to be in need of a lot of medical attention.

Still, we might be seeing a lot more of Tony Pollard for the rest of the game in Kansas City. He’s already shown some serious burst on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs are leading the Cowboys, 9-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s game is airing on FOX.

