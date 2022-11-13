Ezekiel Elliott Is Making Unfortunate History On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Since entering the league, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been among the most durable and reliable players in the league.

However, with Sunday's news, Zeke will record an unfortunate career first: back-to-back missed games due to injury.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer:

"Officially official: Ezekiel Elliott is inactive. First time in his career he has missed consecutive games because of injury. Tony Pollard gets the start. Malik Davis and Qadree Ollison are the backup RBs."

Dallas will miss Elliott's pass protection out of the backfield, but it gives the team another chance to see what Tony Pollard can do in a lead back role.

The last time the Cowboys were forced to rely on Pollard, he ran wild on the Chicago Bears to the tune of 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

As the team ventures out to Lambeau for an NFC matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers and the wounded Packers defense, Pollard could be in for another big day if they're not careful.