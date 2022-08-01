Ezekiel Elliott Is Trending Following The Deshaun Watson News

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was only a matter of time before Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started trending on Monday.

Judge Sue L. Robinson suspended Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and it immediately drew comparisons to Elliott's suspension.

Elliott was suspended for six games back in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy as well. It came after an ex-girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic abuse in Columbus, Ohio.

He originally appealed the suspension but ultimately ended up serving it after he withdrew the appeal.

Fans aren't happy with this decision since Watson was accused by more than 20 different women and still didn't get a longer suspension than Elliott.

The NFL will only have three days to decide whether it wants to appeal Robinson's decision. If the league decides to go through with the appeal, it will be heard by Roger Goodell or someone appointed by him.