The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status.

“I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process. … As far as how we’re gonna play Thursday, we’re still working through this COVID situation,” McCarthy told reporters on Sunday morning.

Elliott downplayed any concern on Sunday night.

“It has gotten better,” Elliott said.

While that’s good to hear, there are some who wish Elliott would take some time to rest.

“He should rest, it is OBVIOUS that it’s affecting him,” one fan tweeted.

“I am telling you. If they continue to run Zeke out there with a bum knee and insist on giving him touches… I will burn Utica to the ground….,” another fan joked.

“Rest Zeke this week pls,” one fan added.

The Cowboys are set to play the Saints on Thursday night. Kickoff between Dallas and New Orleans is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.