Ezekiel Elliott Looking Great: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott hype season is in full blast right now as Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy continues to praise the star running back.

McCarthy said Elliott is "completely healthy right now, and he’s had a tremendous offseason." He took things a step further, saying Elliott has been dominating the weight room.

"I mean, the weight that he’s been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive," McCarthy said via Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken. "He’s in top shape.”

Of course, the hype around Elliott does tend to turn up a notch in the offseason. A few fans took notice.

"Where have I heard this before?" one fan said.

"It’s Zeke is in best shape of his career szn!" another fan said.

Others are holding their breath, especially with backup running back Tony Pollard waiting.

"Let's hope he is right, but you know the excuses will start again when he has a 50 yds on 20 carries game that TP gets 5 carries and we lose," the fan said.

Will Elliott turn back the clock and dominate in 2022?