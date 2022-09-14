Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four weeks.

That means backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be seeing plenty of action over the next month or so. While starting a backup quarterback isn't ideal, the Cowboys have made it clear they have faith in Rush.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott showering Rush with praise. "We have a lot of trust and faith in him," Elliott said about the backup.

"Coop is definitely a little more laid back but when he needs to be assertive he will be. Coop is a great backup. He’s a good quarterback. … I know Coop knows his s***. I know he’s on top of this offense."

Elliott obviously feels comfortable with Rush starting the next few weeks for the team. After taking over for an injured Prescott this weekend, Rush competed 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What will he do against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend?