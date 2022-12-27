Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Derrick Henry Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fans are in for an elite RB matchup on Thursday Night Prime when Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys take their show on the road to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking on Henry, Zeke was very complementary of the former 2,000-yard rusher. Saying, via ESPN's Todd Archer:

Derrick, man, he's a dog. I don’t think there's ever been an athlete like him. You put him up there with LeBron, just big, just physical freaks of nature, that do stuff that you don’t get see getting done.

Standing 6-foot-3, nearly 250-pounds, King Henry is easily one of the most intimidating runners in the league when he gets a full head of steam going.

Both running backs entered the league at the same time, with Zeke going fourth overall to the Cowboys and Henry waiting until the second-round to hear his name called.

That said, since 2016, Elliott and Henry are both three-time Pro Bowlers and have earned a first-team All-Pro selection.

Henry is currently outpacing Zeke as the Titans bell-cow back, but Elliott has shown he can still get it done when called upon.