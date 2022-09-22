Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy.

This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially with how good Prescott is.

The Cowboys are a different team with him in the lineup compared to when he's out. They're 53-33 all-time when he's the starting quarterback, and are 6-7 when someone else starts.

Prescott also just led the Cowboys to the playoffs last season. In 2020, he got banged up and had to miss most of the season, which led to them missing the playoffs.

Right now, it is Rush's team as Prescott is nursing a finger injury. The Cowboys are coming off a dramatic 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals from last Sunday and are looking to get to 2-1 overall on Monday night against the New York Giants.

Rush may be the starter right now, but that will change when Prescott is ready to go.