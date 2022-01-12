Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

The relationship between Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott has only grown since they entered the league as draftmates back in 2016. Now in their sixth season together with the Cowboys, the quarterback/running back duo is set to embark on what could be a deep postseason run.

This year’s talented Dallas squad has a great deal of pressure to succeed in the 2022 playoffs — and much of that pressure falls on the shoulders of Prescott.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Elliott responded to questions about this pressure on his QB1.

“When you look at the quarterback, they have a lot of responsibility,” he said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “They gotta go out there and get everyone lined up. You got to call the play, you got to remember the play and then you have to remember how to execute it.

“There’s a lot of stuff on Dak’s shoulders, but I wouldn’t rather go out there with any other quarterback.”

After going 12-5 through the 2021 regular season, Dak Prescott and his elite offensive unit will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon.

“I know how serious he takes his job and he takes that burden,” Elliott added. “I know he’s going to do everything he needs to between now and Sunday to prepare and be ready to go out there and lead us.”