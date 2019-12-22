Ezekiel Elliott’s Message To The Cowboys’ Coaches Before Kickoff

The NFC East is on the line in Philadelphia today. The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to play for a division title on FOX this afternoon.

Dallas could have a less-than 100 percent Dak Prescott behind center in Philly. The Cowboys’ quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week.

“I’m getting better, simple as that,” Prescott said this week. “Mobility, function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal.”

Prescott will be starting, but the Cowboys might have to rely more on the run game today. Ezekiel Elliott is just fine with that.

Elliott had a simple message for his coaches before kickoff.

“Feed me.”

Elliott is coming off arguably his best game of the season. The running back totaled 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-21 win over the Rams. Elliott added three catches for 43 yards.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.