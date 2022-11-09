Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums.

When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were to some larger stadiums.

One of the larger stadiums that he's played in during his NFL career is Lambeau Field. It holds over 81,000 people and also has the tendency to be one of the loudest in the league.

That last point means nothing to Elliott since he can think of at least one stadium where fans have been way more hostile in.

“I don’t know if it could be more hostile than going and playing in Philly," Elliott said.

Eagles fans have always been known to be among the most vicious at games, so this isn't surprising.

The good news for Elliott is that he and his teammates won't be at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

The Cowboys will try and get to 7-2 overall when they play the Packers at Lambeau. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.