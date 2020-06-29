Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus last week, and it seems that he’s resting and recovering with the help of video games. Earlier this week, Elliott did an interview and revealed an interesting tidbit about an injury he suffered during his time at Ohio State.

Elliott, in an interview with Cameron Magruder of Scooter Gaming, noted that bench pressing is a little difficult for him because a wrist injury he had surgery for back in 2015 never fully healed.

In the summer of 2014, Elliott hurt his wrist, but waited until February of 2015 to have surgery to get it fixed. He had a pin placed in his wrist.

Elliott says that the injury never actually healed, so he can’t handle too much pressure on the joint. Here’s what he had to say:

“I broke my wrist in college. The bone I broke was the scaphoid and honestly it never healed. If you x-ray my wrist right now, there’s a screw in my scaphoid and the fracture is very much still there, so, I mean, benching is a little tough for me.”

Elliott also gave an update on his recovery from coronavirus. You can read more about that here.

Elliott, despite the nagging injury, has become one of the best running backs in the NFL. This past season, he finished with 1,357 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hopefully, Elliott makes a complete recovery and is back on the field this fall. It’s going to be an interesting NFL season, to say the least.