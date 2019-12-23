Ezekiel Elliott’s Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys came into today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles one win away from clinching the NFC East. The result: An embarrassing 17-9 loss that puts their season on life support.

Dallas’ offense was unable to do anything of substance, failing to get into the end zone.

Ezekiel Elliott had a couple of strong runs to begin the second half, but he was ultimately held in check. He totaled 47 yards on 13 carries.

The Cowboys’ running back was pretty blunt with reporters following the game.

“Just pissed we didn’t go out there and get it done,” a somber Elliott said.

Zeke is "pissed" about the Cowboys loss pic.twitter.com/UiHgzZP2L8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 23, 2019

It’s been a highly disappointing year for Elliott and the Cowboys.

Dallas dropped to 7-8 on the season with the loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys will need to beat the Redskins in Week 17 – and have the Eagles lose to the Giants – in order to reach the playoffs.

If that doesn’t happen, Jason Garett will surely be out. And Jerry Jones will be targeting some big-time names.