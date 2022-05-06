Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Cowboys First-Round Pick

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at No. 24.

The Cowboys received plenty of criticism for this pick, but star running back Ezekiel Elliott seems to approve of the decision.

Zeke believes Smith is a "good fit" for an offensive line looking to create more running gaps and protect quarterback Dak Prescott.

“From everything I’m hearing and seeing, it sounds like he's a good fit for our team,” Elliott said on Wednesday, per USA Today. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical. He looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room.

“Just the ability to keep (Prescott) clean, give him the ability to go out there and go through his reads and throw the ball on time to the playmakers we have outside — that’s big. Establishing the run is big for our team and going to be important for us this year. I think the pick we made in the first round will help us.”

Though he played tackle throughout his collegiate career, Smith is expected to start the season at left guard for the Cowboys.

Elliott, who logged 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, will look to mount another solid year in the run game with the help of Smith and the rest of the Dallas O-line.