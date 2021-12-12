Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has some added protection for his right knee on Sunday.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Elliott is wearing a brace on that knee that’s been banged up the last couple of months. It looks like this is the first time he’s worn one this season.

Looks like Ezekiel Elliott is wearing a brace on his right knee. Haven't seen that for a game, I don't believe. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

Elliott confirmed this week that he’s feeling better despite still not being 100% healthy.

“It feels good,” Elliott said per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m getting my strength back. A lot of the stiffness is gone.”

Since Oct. 10 against the New York Giants, Eliott has only gone over 50 yards rushing once. It came the next week against the New England Patriots when Elliott had 69 yards on 17 carries.

In Elliott’s last four games combined, he only has 109 yards and one touchdown. Coming into today’s game against Washington, he only has 765 yards and eight touchdowns on 173 carries.

The Cowboys will need Elliott healthy if they want to make a deep playoff run. When he’s on his game, there aren’t many backs that can do what he does.

You can see the Dallas-Washington game on FOX.