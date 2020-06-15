Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Positive coronavirus tests are going to be a part of sports returning. It will be impossible for a college football/NFL season to take place without positive COVID-19 tests.

We got an example of this fact on Monday afternoon, as “several” Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players reportedly tested positive.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that both of Texas’ franchises have players with positive tests.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among those who have tested positive. He’s feeling fine, according to his agent.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

The Cowboys released a brief statement in response to the reports.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” Dallas said.

The NFL understands that players are going to test positive. The league believes it has the protocols in place to handle it.

“We fully expect that we will have positive cases that arise…Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said.

Elliott is coming off a 1,357-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2019.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.