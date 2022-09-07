Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Personal Motivation This Season

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott is ready to embark on his seventh NFL season.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys running back revealed his personal motivation ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"I’m ready to make a run in the playoffs, I’m ready to go deep and get a shot at that Super Bowl. Focus on getting better every week, taking the right steps to get to that point, I think everything else will take care of itself," he said per team insider Todd Archer.

Through 17 games this past season, Zeke logged 1,002 yards and 10 touchdown. While this production was a step up from his 2019 season, it still didn't reach the elite level he enjoyed during his rookie season in 2015.

If Elliott wants to help the Cowboys reach his Super Bowl aspirations, he's going to have to perform at a career-best level. During his team's Wild Ward loss to the 49ers this past season, he collected just 31 yards on 12 carries.

The Cowboys will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.