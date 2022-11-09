Ezekiel Elliott Reveals If He Wants To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones aren't the only ones in Dallas' building that want Odell Beckham Jr. to wear a star on his helmet.

When asked about the potential of Beckham signing with the Cowboys once he's cleared from injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott said, “We want him. We want OBJ.”

Dallas has made it no secret that they'd like to add Odell its offense.

The Cowboys defense looks like the real deal and the running game has been steady, but outside of CeeDee Lamb the team's perimeter weapons are lacking.

Beckham hasn't exactly ruled out the idea playing in Dallas either, tweeting back at Micah Parsons Tuesday, "... U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. I'm just tryna win… wheeerever I go."

Several other teams are also in the running for OBJ's services, including two of his former teams, the Rams and the Giants.