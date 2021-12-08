Ezekiel Elliott Reveals The Results Of His Knee MRI

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott got an MRI on his knee following last Thursday’s win over New Orleans. And on Wednesday, Zeke had good news to share with reporters.

According to Elliott, the knee is “healing up and going in the right direction” as he continues to battle through the injury. The former bell cow back wants to stay on the field. Admitting, “playing on it is not making it worse.”

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said his right knee injury is not a bone bruise. “It feels good. I’m getting my strength back. A lot of the stiffness” is gone. MRI last Friday “showed that it’s progressing and that it’s getting better.” Knee cannot get worse by playing through it. pic.twitter.com/pPGDItBFVR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

“It’s football, you’re never going to be 100 percent; might be 100 percent the first day of camp,” Elliott told ESPN.com. “It’s a tough game. But, yeah, I take a lot of pride in being out there. You are going have to drag me off the field.”

Numerous questions have surrounded the former No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State. After a torrid start to his career, Ezekiel Elliott’s production has tapered off a bit and the explosion just doesn’t appear to be there right now.

How will the Cowboys manage Ezekiel Elliott going forward? @FieldYates and @Stephania_ESPN explain: pic.twitter.com/OhtOmwiBjc — Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) December 3, 2021

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t topped 50 yards since Week 6 against the Patriots. And his carries are down since the emergence of third-year back Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys put a ton of carries on Zeke’s body over his first four seasons. On the year, Dallas’ $90 million man has 173 carries for 765 yards and eight touchdowns.