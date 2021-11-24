Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message About His Knee Injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been battling a knee injury for much of the 2021 season.

During Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the star running back took a big hit on the sideline. Getting up off the turf, Elliott limped off the field with a visible reminder of this injury.

To the relief of football fans across the league, the Cowboys’ leading rusher was able to return to the field after some quick sideline treatment.

Elliott recently shared an encouraging update on what could’ve been a setback in his recovery.

“Obviously, if I land on it or get twisted up and tangled, I’m going to get some pain there. But it’s more temporary pain,” he explained, per the team’s website. “It’s kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off, that’s kind of what it’s like.”

With a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the Cowboys roster have a short week to recover.

That being said, the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to take the field no matter what.

“I mean, it’s football,” he said. “You get hurt. You’re not going to be 100 percent. I’m tough. I can play through it.”