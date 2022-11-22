Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season.

Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks.

Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he was asked about it by the media, he didn't care. He's all about winning, no matter the cost.

“No, not at all. I think we’ve all got the same goal - go out there and win football games, however we need to do that. You know, that's what matters," Elliott said.

That's the best mentality to have, especially when your team is in a position to make the playoffs and potentially go on a deep run.

So far this season, Elliott has 124 carries for 485 yards and seven touchdowns while Pollard has 118 carries for 701 yards and six touchdowns.

It's a deadly one-two punch that not many teams have been able to contain. It's also one that may not continue past this season since Pollard is a free agent next March.

That said, both are focused on the task at hand, which is helping the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.