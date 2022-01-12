Ezekiel Elliott Shares Encouraging News On His Knee Injury

Having a healthy Ezekiel Elliott will play a key role in how far the Cowboys ultimately go this postseason. On Wednesday, Dallas’ star running back told media members his knee feels good headed into Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

“I feel really good,” Elliott explained. “Knee feels solid. Not getting any stiffness in it any more.”

Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel really good. Knee feels solid. Not getting any stiffness in it any more.” Said he doesn’t need the knee brace any more but he’ll continue to wear it for extra stability — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2022

Per Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, Zeke “said he doesn’t need the knee brace any more but he’ll continue to wear it for extra stability.”

The former Pro Bowl RB played in all 17 games this season while fighting through a knee injury. 2021 saw Ezekiel Elliott return to the 1,000-yard rusher club, albeit with an extra game this year.

While Zeke is no longer the bell cow back in Dallas, he’s still an important part to the Cowboys running game. And when he’s going, the offense flows at its best.

Ezekiel Elliott passed 1,000 rushing yards this season, the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career and the first since 2019. Elliott's four seasons of 1,000 rushing yards are the third-most in franchise history. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 9, 2022

Elliott toted the rock 237 times this year for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. Marking just his second double-digit TD season since his rookie year in 2016.

Dallas will certainly need some of Zeke’s forward lean against a physical Niners squad. San Francisco snuck into the playoffs via a tight overtime win against the Rams. And they’re one of the most dangerous teams now that they made it to the dance.