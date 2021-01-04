Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up The Cowboys’ 2020 Season

After what seemed to be a throw-away season for the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott is proud of the way his team ended the season.

The Cowboys started off the year with an abysmal 3-9 record. But, winning three of its last four games, Dallas actually had a chance to get a Wild Card spot with a win over the Giants (and a loss by Washington tonight). Unfortunately, the Cowboys were unable to claim their spot, falling in a closely-contested 23-19 matchup with New York on Sunday.

Elliott expressed pride in the way his team continued to fight this season after the game.

The Cowboys released a video of their star running back’s postgame comments on Twitter.

“This year it seemed like nothing went our way, but somehow we kept grinding, we kept going, and we kept fighting,” Elliott said.

Dallas’ season really started going downhill this year when Dak Prescott suffered a brutal leg injury in Week 5.

After the loss of their starting quarterback, the Cowboys floundered on the offensive side of the ball. Under a combination of Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, Dallas lost its next four games in a row without Prescott.

Things started to look up again when Dalton returned from concussion protocol in Week 12. Going 4-2 from Week 12 to Week 16, the Cowboys still somehow had a chance to win the incredibly weak NFC East — they just weren’t able to finish the job in Week 17.

After missing the playoffs for the second year in a row, Ezekiel Elliott and his Dallas squad have a lot to think about over the offseason.