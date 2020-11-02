Ezekiel Elliott Had A Telling Comment On Ben DiNucci This Week

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly cautiously optimistic about rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci heading into his first career start on Sunday night.

A quote from Ezekiel Elliott might be an indication at why that’s the case.

DiNucci, a first-year quarterback out of James Madison University, has reportedly been impressive in practice. The quarterback has some athleticism to him, as well as some major confidence.

Elliott summed up his thoughts on the rookie quarterback earlier this week.

“He definitely has a little s–t to him,” Elliott said. “Confidence. He takes command of the huddle and that’s great especially coming from a young guy since you honestly don’t know, he hadn’t played any snaps in this league up until last week.”

DiNucci saw his first NFL action last Sunday after Andy Dalton was concussed on a dirty hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. The rookie quarterback played 12 snaps, completing 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards. He was sacked three times, fumbling twice.

The Cowboys will need a lot more from the rookie quarterback on Sunday night, but maybe he’s ready to give it to them.

Dallas and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on NBC.