Cowboys Star Reportedly Visited Dak Prescott At The Hospital

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly underwent surgery on a serious lower-leg injury on Sunday evening.

The Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. He reportedly underwent surgery late on Sunday night.

The Cowboys provided an update on Prescott on Monday morning.

The Cowboys announced Monday morning that Dak Prescott’s ankle surgery was successfully completed Sunday night, and he is expected to be released from the hospital Monday. Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ win over the Giants. The injury was splinted with a sterile dressing, and he was transported to a local hospital for surgery to wash out the wound and fix the fracture.

Most of the sports world sent heartwarming messages to Prescott in the wake of his injury. At least one of Prescott’s teammates reportedly visited him in the hospital on Sunday night.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports that Ezekiel Elliott went to see Prescott after the game.

Loves him so much he went up to the hospital to see Dak Prescott last night after the game, I’m told. https://t.co/nGmvF0tEpV — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 12, 2020

It’s clear that Elliott and Prescott share a special bond. Hopefully we’ll see them back on the field together in 2021.