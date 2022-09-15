Ezekiel Elliott Wants More Carries: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 19-3.

The loss was the least of the team's worries, though. Star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and will knock him out for the next few weeks.

With Prescott gone, running back Ezekiel Elliott made his thoughts on the running game very clear. "We just got to commit to it. We got to wear on the defense," Elliott said this week.

Fans tend to agree.

"I agree. He and the run game looked good early in that game," said one fan.

"Enough with the trick plays… RUN THE DAMN BALL," another fan said.

Elliott averaged over five yards per rush against the Buccaneers, but only received 10 carries. With Prescott gone, however, Dallas will likely need to lean on the running game.

The Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.