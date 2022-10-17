Ezekiel Elliott's Mom Not Happy: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott's mom isn't happy with the officiating after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Elliott's mom tweeted about all of the missed holding calls on star pass rusher Micah Parsons toward the late stages of the game on Sunday.

"Has anyone been called for holding Micah Parsons? I know someone has been holding him… his jersey is ripped," Momma E tweeted.

Some fans told Elliott's mother that Parsons had his jersey ripped up before the game, but it didn't stop him from still getting held.

Some Cowboys fans also agreed with her take on it:

In the end, some of those calls likely wouldn't have made a difference since the Eagles beat the Cowboys by nine, 26-17. Yes, the Cowboys cut it to three at one point but the Eagles offense wasn't going to go silent for long.

Dallas will look to get back on track next Sunday against Detroit.