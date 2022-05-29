F1 World Reacts To Sergio Perez's Win On Sunday

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 29: Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It was a banner Sunday for Oracle Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

Perez took home the victory at Circuit de Monaco today, beating out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for his third career F1 win.

Perez had won previously at last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Saikhir Grand Prix in 2020. His win today makes him the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history.

It also boosts him into third place in the championship battle, behind Leclerc and Verstappen.

Congratulations to Perez on today's historic victory.

He'll look to keep up the good work in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in two weeks.